The Bearcat football team will face Pittsburg State University in the annual Homecoming football game, beginning at 2 pm, Saturday, October 21, at Bearcat Stadium. Tickets may be purchased online at bearcatsports.com/tickets.

All fans are invited to the Bearcat Zone at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion after the conclusion of the Homecoming parade to enjoy tailgate activities before the football game. Admission to the Bearcat Zone is free, and a meal is available to purchase.