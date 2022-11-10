Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, Clearmont, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City.

She was born January 22, 1942, in Maryville, to “Wid” and Bernice Griffey Hamilton. She was a 1960 graduate of Clearmont High School and graduated from Gard Business College.

On February 8, 1962, she married D.C. Macrander. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2020.

Services were Thursday, November 10 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials can be made in care of The Little Red School House.

