Daisy Workman, 92, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

She was born November 15, 1929, in Maryville, to Otis and Addie Marie Schenkel. She graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

In 1949, she married Lester James Sr., in Council Bluffs, IA. He preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Monday, November 14 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in the Workman Chapel Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, November 13 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to The Wilcox United Methodist Church or to the Workman Chapel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.