James E. “Jim” Bagby, 84, Maryville, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born April 20, 1938, in Maryville, to Elmer C. and Bertha Merrigan Bagby.

He graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On August 12, 1961, he married Patty Ann Bissell.

Mr. Bagby’s body has been cremated. The memorial Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, November 8 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. The burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

