By Morgan Guyer

Over the years, Platte Valley football has had its fair share of struggles against Mound City. Last year they flipped the script, finally getting a win over the Panthers, and they continued that form on August 26, winning 52-28 at home in Hopkins.

It was all Platte Valley to start the game, as they jumped out to a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter. Senior running back Carter Luke did what he does best, scoring touchdowns. He had three of them in the game, totalling 140 yards on the ground on just six carries. Luke, along with most of the starters, sat in the second quarter, allowing the second unit to come in and play the rest of the game. Platte Valley Head Coach Johnnie Silkett was happy that everyone got a chance to play.

“As far as the second half, we were able to get all of our kids in. For the most part, I am very happy that we got everyone in,” Silkett said.

Mound City was able to get some momentum in the second half as the game continued with a running clock. Sophomore Kane Derr scored two long touchdowns for the Panthers, as he totalled 118 yards on the ground. The result was never in doubt however, as Platte Valley was able to keep up their scoring. Sophomore running back Lealand Otto rushed eight times for 76 yards and one touchdown. Junior quarterback Aydan Blackford and senior fullback Jaxon McCrary both added rushing touchdowns as well for Platte Valley.

“We feel very proud of how our kids came out, playing strong and doing the things we have been preaching in practice,” Silkett said.

Platte Valley, now ranked number four in the Missouri 8-Man Football Media Poll, will stay at home on September 2, as they host the Rock Port Blue Jays.