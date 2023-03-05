Helen Joyce Marriott, 83, Clearmont, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at UNMC, Omaha, NE.

She was born September 16, 1939, in rural Clearmont, to James and Inez Melvin. She was a 1957 graduate of Clearmont High School.

On June 2, 1957, she married John Marriott, Sr., in Clearmont.

Mrs. Marriott was a farmer’s wife, homemaker, and school cafeteria cook. She retired as a baker for the Clarinda Correctional Facility.

She was a member of both the Clearmont and Hopkins Baptist Churches.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Friday March 3 at Price Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 4 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery. Following the burial a meal will be provided at the Hopkins Community Center.

