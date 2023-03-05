Dolores Jean Blanchard, 94, died Saturday, February 25, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Earl Blanchard and her sons, Michael Lee Blanchard and Gregory Lane Blanchard.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lisa Duke and Leslie Jean Blanchard; grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Mrs. Blanchard’s body will be cremated at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A celebration of life will be held in the future.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.