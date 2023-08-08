Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/1/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Devnet, Sleek Creek HVAC, LLC.

Checks #: 82868-82889.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to C. Swinford for uniform reimbursement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Deputy public administrator appointment documents for Sue Wagner.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor discussed a bid request for Zero Turn Lawn Mower. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 9 am, August 22. All sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.

Grant Township Trustee Jim Farnan brought a letter of resignation from Board Member Gary Dougan. The commission will discuss options for filling the vacant position.

Returned a call to Linda Shelby at Arnold Insurance to discuss supplemental insurance.

Called Steve Sybert regarding floors in the Administration Center.

Called Lisa Macali at Nodaway County Economic Development regarding Great Northwest Days. Macali stated she believes it is scheduled for February 6-7, 2024.

Landowners within Independence Township stopped in to discuss Road #221. A call was put in to Philip Auffert, trustee, to discuss roads.

Burns made a motion to adjourn at 10:30 until 8/8/2023 due to lack of quorum.