The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of September.

KFC, 1622 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No soap at dispenser for front handsink, corrected on site (COS). Badly torn lobby bench seat. Stained wall plus caulking by power soak and mop sink. Damaged floor by mop sink. Damaged wall by walk-in doors. Dirty HVAC vent and ceiling by warewashing sink and by back of house handsink area. Broken light cover by power soak area. Women’s restroom stall door broken loose from wall. Women’s toilet seat scratched/pitted, not easy to keep sanitized. Women’s restroom door Formica loose/tapped.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: September 6

Criticals: Half full bottle of water in ice bin of ice maker, source of contamination of ice bin. Dead bugs in light covers plus HVAC vents by outside door/warewashing area.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost build-up in ice cream chest freezer. Prep table fridge door seal dirty, stiff and starting to tear. Four ingredient tubs dirty and two with missing lids. Bowls and pans used as scoops in rice and flour bins. Damaged tile moulding by north door to kitchen. Damaged tile flooring by south door to kitchen. Standing water under soda box racks in south waitress station. Outside door propped open.

Kawasaki Motors, 28147 Business Hwy 71, high priority

Inspection date: September 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No self closer on restroom door.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: September 8

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Tuck Point Bar and Grill, 101 South Main Street, Ravenwood, medium priority

Inspection date: September 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Cobblestone Inn, 2 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 9

Criticals: Handsink by 3-bay sink filled with cleaning supplies.

Non-criticals: Hole in drain under 3-bay sink passed p-trap, could allow sewer gas to escape.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: September 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Floor dirty behind ice maker. Missing floor tiles under dishwasher. No hair restraints, COS.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Hwy 136, Conception Jct, high priority

Inspection date: September 12

Criticals: Foods in crock pots not at 135 degrees F or above.

Non-criticals: None.

Nodaway Holt R-7, 318 South Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: September 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Thermometer missing in milk cooler, COS.

Dixie Rose Cafe, 202 North Hwy 148, Hopkins, re-opening inspection

Inspection date: September 14

Criticals: Unlabeled spray bottles.

Non-criticals: Unshielded light bulbs, contact paper on shelves.

North Nodaway R-6, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: September 15.

Criticals: Backflow device by water heater is leaking.

Non-critcals: None.

North Nodaway R-6 Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: September 16

Criticals: None.

Non-critcals: None.

Burny’s Sports Bar, 301 North Market Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage by restrooms and upperdeck bar. Basement ice maker getting a slime/mold on upper baffle. Bar ice scoop, handle in ice, COS. Flooring area bar and men’s room door damaged. Mildew on ceiling in walk-in beer cooler. Upper deck bar area floor is very sticky. No covered trash cans in upper deck women’s restroom.

West Nodaway R-I, 17665 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct, high priority

Inspection date: September 22

Criticals: Potentially Hazardous Food not held at 41 degrees F or below.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost buildup in large chest freezer. Unauthorized persons in kitchen.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 26

Criticals: No hot water at either handsink, plumber scheduled to fix.

Non-criticals: None.

Caseys #2469, 1520 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 26

Criticals: Food in open display cold case above 41 degrees F. Handsink blocked in back storeroom.

Criticals: Box of “churro holes” stored on floor of walk-in freezer. No paper towels at backroom handsink. Torn door seal of reach-in cooler, plus bad door seal on beer cave door. Several water stained ceiling tiles in back storeroom. Pizza kitchen ceiling tiles stained from lack of cleaning. Pizza plus sandwich prep kitchen floors in need of cleaning. Several HVAC vents dirty through facility.

South Nodaway R-4, 209 Moorehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: September 28

Criticals: Potentially Hazardous Food not held at 41 degrees F or below.

Non-criticals: Carrots plus lettuce stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

Black Pony Brewing, 101 East 4th, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 28

Criticals: Vacuum packed chicken and other meats in fridge not labeled, no USDA or MOAG stamp to verify they came from an approved source. Had follow-up on September 29 to discuss where meat came from and vacuum packaging requirements. Meat came from Martinson Food Distribution, approved source.

Non-criticals: Unlabeled spray bottle, COS. Various food contact items. Not all fridge units have thermometer. No thermometer for the cooks to use. Ice scoop sitting on top of ice machine in basement.

NWMSU Campus, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Wooden shelf in produce market no longer sealed. Prep table lid broken in Mongolian grill. Dish return ceiling tiles missing by door, damaged throughout, walls need cleaned. Edges molding, plus tiles damaged in various locations. Several stained ceiling tiles in Mongolian grill dining area and stained carpeting. Unsheilded lights in dry storage, in process of replacing all lights with LEDs.

Starbucks, 800 University Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Mooyah Burger, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

POD Markets, 800 University Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Station POD handsink not stocked, no soap, towels or signage. Excessive frost in ice cream freezer.

Chick-Fil-A, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Zen Japanese, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Einstein Brothers, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Aramark Bakery, 800 University Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 29

Criticals: Peaches out of date, molding. Whipping cream out of date plus containers without date. Old expired product in dry storage. Rusty can of lemon pie filling in dry storage.

Non-criticals: Boxes of rolls on floor of residential freezer. Boxes of heavy whipping cream of floor of walk-in cooler. Microwave dirty. Ceiling tiles missing above ovens. Lots of boxes of cash receipts along wall of bakery, very dusty.

Grill Sergeant BBQ, 27806 Scout Ridge Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Wiping clothes not in sanitizer solution.

NNL displays area students’ artwork

The Nodaway News Leader gives Nodaway County students the opportunity to display their artwork in its windows each month.

NNL has been doing this for over 10 years by contacting area art teachers to arrange a month for their students’ artwork. Two art teachers who have displayed their students’ artwork for several years are Carla Perry at Jefferson and Katie Jenkins at Northeast Nodaway.

Peery said, “I like showing my students’ artwork with the Nodaway News Leader because it provides an opportunity to display students artistic talents.

“Artwork is supposed to be viewed and every opportunity that I receive to help validate the hard work and importance of art in our students’ lives should be taken advantage of. It also provides an opportunity for students to be proud of their accomplishments.

“Having the chance to show our artwork assists the art curriculum by helping us reach the visual arts presentation pieces.

“I appreciate how displaying students’ artwork helps our school get recognition as having well rounded students that are successful in the arts, academics, and sports,” Peery said. “Our students put a great amount of effort in everything that they work towards.”

“I always take advantage of the opportunity to place my students’ artwork at the NNL because it is an easy way to showcase the things my students create in our art classroom,” Jenkins said. “I showcase lots of artwork in our school halls, but seeing it in public is fun for my students!”

Jenkins explained how it helps with her art curriculum, “The students enjoy seeing their work displayed for the community to view. It gives them a sense of pride, and we talk about how one purpose of art is for enjoyment. Not only their enjoyment, but the enjoyment of others.

“Since it is local, my students and their families can easily stop by to view their work,” Jenkins said. “I also love that it’s so easy to drop off and pick up at NNL. My life outside of my job is very busy as well, so that helps me! It’s easy for me and easy for them, which is a win-win!”

The schedule for student artwork in the Nodaway News Leader’s windows for the 2022-23 school year is:

• October: Peery’s students’ artwork from Jefferson.

• November: Chandra DeMott’s Maryville Middle School artwork.

• February: Jenkins’ Northeast Nodaway students’ artwork.

• March: Stacey Meyer’s North Nodaway students’ artwork.

• April: Linda Babcock’s students’ artwork from West Nodaway.