Boys High School Soccer Players

There are 436,465 boys high school soccer players and over 12,539 programs spread throughout the United States. California and Texas, the two most populous states account for 99,518 or 23% of all players. When mapped by state, New England and states in the northern Midwest have the highest number of participants per population. Soccer has long been played in the northeast. Only recently (within the last generation) has it diffused throughout the country. American football is a spinoff from soccer (football to the rest of the world).