Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/6/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Road and bridge fleet pride invoice

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff department new hire letter, Thomas’ Lawn Care LLC, fall cleanup, MSAA training certificate – assessor, road and bridge fuel and equipment report for September,.

The commission along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, visited the Lettuce Dream facility for a tour.

Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees – Application received and reviewed.

Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, communicated via email on Reconnecting Communities grant review at RCOG office from 2-3 pm, Thursday, October 13.

Commissioners went into closed session per Missouri Sunshine Law 610.021 (1) for Litigation discussion. A motion was made by Walk to go into closed session at 10:59 am. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to go out of closed session at 11:10 a.m. The motion passed. Burns was absent during this time period.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, visited Bridge #910 in White Cloud Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A Lincoln Township resident called about a bridge concern.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/13/2022. The motion passed.