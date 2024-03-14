The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees discussed steps to change the health center banking to Nodaway Valley Bank during the February 21 meeting.

The board authorized Marlin Kinman, Administrator Tom Patterson and Bridget Kenny as signers on the new accounts. It was also decided to leave $50,000 in the old account to catch any payments made by the center. The board also approved combining two of the checking accounts into a new NVB account. This account will be kept at $250,000 with any overage being swept nightly into a money market account.

There were 115 COVID, 84 influenza A and 92 influenza B cases in January.

Jack Hunsucker, Nodaway County environmental public health specialist, plans to start a food handler class in Atchison County.

Patterson said the auditor should start within the next month. Patterson has completed one interview and has another one scheduled for the health educator/RN position.

The health center is now working on the website in-house instead of farming it out.

“Flu levels are moderate throughout Missouri,” Patterson said in his report. “Nodaway shows low on state data. COVID levels are low. CDC data for Nodaway shows slight increase in hospitalizations but levels are still classified as low.”

The three generator bids were examined. Discussion was held on LP, natural gas and diesel generators. The bids were: James Electric, LLC, Maryville, $70,883.90; Coenen Electric, Maryville, $77,970; and G5 Electric, LLC, Mound City, $67,728. It was decided to table the vote until the March board meeting.