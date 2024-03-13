The Nodaway County Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected various establishments over the month of February.

South Nodaway R-4, 209 Moorehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: February 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A few boxes and a crate of food items were on the floor in the walk-in freezer. A cabinet door was also broken.

El Maguey, 964 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: February 5

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The handsink by the backdoor had no soap, paper towels or signage; drain covered, but another centrally located near by. Probably should get operational or removed. A couple barrels of chips in the backroom were not covered, as well as tubs of beans, rice and flour. Cardboard was being used for shelving for tortilla storage. Some of the kitchen wall was damaged, and there was some spillage on the floor.

Subway, 524 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Some light cleaning was needed.

William Coys, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: February 9

Criticals: An unlabeled spray bottle was corrected on site (COS).

Non-criticals: Some blue and white tubs of ingredients were not labeled, and a box of chips stored on the floor, COS. Staff was also using the handsink to thaw food. The prep table door gaskets were bad, and a cup being used as a scoop in the sugar bin, COS. Some parts of the walls were dirty and had splatters, and the kitchen flooring was chipped and peeling. Mats were duct taped together by the bar area floor, which makes them hard to clean and a trip hazard.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Ave, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: February 9

Criticals: Hot food was not being held at 135 degrees or above, and there was also some cold hold food not held at 41 degrees or below. Some mouse droppings were found on the dry storage shelving.

Non-criticals: There was a box of cheese pizza on the floor of the walk-in.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Hwy 136, Conception Jct, high priority

Inspection date: February 9

Criticals: Some mice droppings were found in the dry storeroom, but traps have been laid out.

Non-criticals: None.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A missing ceiling tile, COS. There were some bugs/bug stains in the light covers of the dry goods storage.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The back door was propped open, COS. Some tape was on the door latch of the closet by the front counter, and a ceiling panel not in place, COS. Some used gloves were on the floor by the restrooms, and there were also lots of wet paper towels under the soda machine, COS.

Hwy 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority

Inspection date: February 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The vent hood and microwave were dirty, and there was excessive frost in the upright freezer. The tops of the fridge and freezers in the kitchen were dirty, and there was also some grease buildup on the kitchen floor.

West Nodaway R-1, 17665 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct, high priority

Inspection date: February 15

Criticals: Some cold food was not being held at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: None.

Elks 760, 222 East 3rd, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: February 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Preopening inspection; Still need sanitizer test kits. Meets minimum health requirements for liquor license.

Maryville Middle School, 525 Southhills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: February 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no thermometer inside the three door fridge.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: February 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East 2nd, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: February 22

Criticals: Some cold food was not held at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: None.

Simply Siam, 314 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: February 22

Criticals: A hand sink was being used for other purposes.

Non-criticals: The vent hood was dirty and there was grease and grime buildup along the walls and under equipment in the kitchen. Some light bulbs were unshielded and the restroom doors were dragging, not closing completely.

North Nodaway R-6 Elementary, 201 East 6th, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: February 26

Criticals: Two spatulas in a drawer were still dirty, COS.

Non-criticals: None.

North Nodaway R-6 High School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: February 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The boys restroom door was propped open, COS.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority

Inspection date: February 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: One lid was open on the dumpster, and a spring was weak on the restroom door, doesn’t fully close.