Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/7/24. The motion passed.Approved: Clerk fee report for February 2024, invoices to Snyder & Associates for Softmatch Bridges #0338001, #0255006 and #1038008 and Mosaic Life Care for drug tests.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kelly Tire and Exhaust, Inc. for vehicle maintenance; commission to Midland Surveying for survey; Road and Bridge to Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co., Inc. for equipment repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: sales tax / use tax / road and bridge special sales tax report

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that includes January and February.

Reviewed and signed for Snyder and Associates LPA Invoice No. 6 and supporting documents for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant (TAP-9900(144) and LPA Services Invoice No. 2 for BRO-074(65) for Bridge #0741000. These documents were emailed to Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates.

The commissioners reviewed the Consolidated 911 flyer for the proposed 911 sales tax that will be on April 2, 2024. Office holders present: Lisa James, recorder of deeds, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor and Patton. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

Spoke with Cheyenne Murphy and Jerri Dearmont at NWMO Regional Council of Government and Dean Hinnant, ECC regarding the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant change order needed to move forward on purchasing. Following a phone conversation with Hinnant, the commission agreed to utilize the same Purchase Order #421099 with a note that the change order amount is now $132,919.82 for a total of $302,148.16.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jacobson called in to give the commission updates on the BRO bridges. A pre-construction meeting for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant was set at 9 am, March 19.

Spoke with Maryville Glass and Lock regarding the north set of entry doors on the Administration Center.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/14/2024.