Harold Dean Holaday, 89, Barnard, has gone from our world to meet with his Lord and Savior on November 16, 2022.

Harold was born on February 20, 1933 to Loren Reed and Edith (Barnes) Holaday at home in Barnard. Harold graduated from Horace Mann in Maryville, in 1952.

He married Jacquelin “Jackie” Dowling on August 10, 1952. She preceded him in 2017. From this marriage they have four children, Michael (Debbie) Holaday, Caron (Victor) Coulter and Malinda (Wes) Pangle all from Barnard, and the youngest daughter, Lisa (Kirby) Parker, Allen, TX. He has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and one due in December.

Also surviving Harold are brother, Donald (Marilyn) Holaday, Maryville, sister-in-law, Mary Karen (Dave) Christensen, Savannah, and brother-in-law, Roger Salsbury (Donna) Guilford.

Harold farmed all his life and also worked different jobs, MFA, Barnard and NWMSU library custodian. He had a love and knack with horses that he passed on to his son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold was a member of the Barnard Christian Church where he was a elder, deacon and treasurer for many years.

Harold will be dearly missed by his family but knowing he is reuniting with his wife in heaven comforts them all.

Services were Saturday, November 19 at the Barnard Christian Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial was at the Barnard American Legion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Barnard Christian Church, Nodaway County Senior Center Meals on Wheels or the Barnard American Legion Cemetery.

