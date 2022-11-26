Carolea Archer, 92, Kansas City, died Saturday, November 19, 2022.

She was born April 5, 1930, in Arkansas City, KS, to William and Cleota Kirby Moore. She earned her RN degree from Missouri Methodist Hospital, and later in life, her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychological counseling from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On May 15, 1951, she married Jerry Jones. He preceded her in death in 1999. She was married to David Archer from 2002 until 2007.

Mrs. Archer was a registered nurse and nurse educator. She was a disaster mental health volunteer and was recognized as a leading Red Cross volunteer in Missouri in 1991. She and her husband owned several successful businesses together, including Jerry’s Auto Supply in Stanberry, Western Auto and The Bargain Barns in Maryville, Red Oak, Fall City and Nebraska City, NE.

