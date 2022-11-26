Shoe Sensation, 1412 South Main Street, Maryville, is collecting socks for the seventh annual socks for troops and veterans.

The Maryville Shoe Sensation will be donating the socks to the Cameron’s Veterans Home. The store has military approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store. Customers will receive 20 percent off the socks purchased to donate. Other socks may also be donated. The sock donations must be brand new and donated in its original packaging.

The sock donations will be accepted through Monday, December 12.