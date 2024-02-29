Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County invites all individuals and families interested in purchasing a home or who want to learn more about Habitat for Humanity to attend its upcoming informational meetings.

The meetings are open to the public and no reservations are required. The informational meetings are designed to give interested people the information they need about the Habitat for Humanity program. Income guidelines, participation requirements and program details will be discussed, and application packets will be provided.

The informational meetings will be at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, March 5, at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., in Maryville, and 9 am, Saturday, March 9, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., in Maryville.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home, for which they pay and maintain.

Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes and the homes of others. The houses are sold to partner families at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.

Interested families must attend one informational meeting and an application meeting to be considered for a home. For more information, call 660.254.4410, email mail@nodawayhabitat.org or visit nodawayhabitat.org.