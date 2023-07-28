Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County will celebrate the new owners of its next home during a dedication ceremony at 5:30 pm, Friday, July 28.

The new home is located at 222 N. Sanders St. in Maryville, and the ceremony is open to the public.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County named Lisa and Waylon Sanders as its latest partner family at the conclusion of an application process last fall. Construction on the four-bedroom, 1,700 square-foot home began immediately, in partnership with the building trades program at the Northwest Technical School in Maryville, and the Sanders are purchasing the home with a zero-interest loan.

The Sanders family is Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County’s 13th partner family. The organization built its first home in 2004, and the Sanders’ home is the organization’s 11th.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain.

Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes and the homes of others. The houses are sold to partner families at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.

Volunteers provide labor, and individuals, churches and corporate sponsors provide funds and materials to build Habitat houses. Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is one of more than 50 affiliates and campus chapters in the state of Missouri.

To learn more or to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, contact Linda Gra