Dorothy Peter Culp and Marian John Everhart are the Skidmore Punkin Show Grand Marshals.

They will preside over the “Jumpin Frogs and Smokin’ Hogs” parade which begins at 11 am, July 29. Registration is at 10:30 at the tent by the state barn.

Culp recently celebrated her 100th birthday and grew up southwest of Maryville. She is the daughter of Ralph and Merdeth Stevens Peters and the family moved to her grandparents house in Skidmore when she was in junior high. Her parents were farmers. She was the oldest and had three brothers.

Culp graduated in 1941 from Skidmore High School. Dorothy was crowned the Nodaway County Fair Queen while in high school. She and Richard Culp dated through high school and were married in 1941. They had two sons, the late Brad and Judith Culp and Kurt and Brenda Culp.

Dorothy and Richard lived on the farm for several years and moved to Skidmore in 1976 before he passed in 1977. She has eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. During the years Dorothy has been involved in several clubs and Community Betterment. She is a member of the Skidmore Methodist Church.

Everhart was born in Peru, NE, on her grandfather’s farm. Her parents were Albert and Alice John. Her father was a construction superintendent and her mother was a housewife. She grew up in Corning, IA, and graduated from high school in 1951. Everhart is the oldest of three and is the lone survivor. She received a teaching degree from Northwest Missouri State University and was four hours short of a master’s degree.

During her career she taught 39 years at Nodaway-Holt, two years at Burlington Jct., two in Iowa and 20 years as a substitute. She has always taught elementary students and especially loved second grade because she could see them build and grow day-by-day.

She met Bill Everhart early in her teaching career when he would bring his little brother to school. They married in 1956 and moved to Skidmore in 1960. They had two children, the late David Everhart and Cynthia Crawford; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star, DAR, American Legion Auxiliary and Retired Teachers Association.