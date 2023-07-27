North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner andMelinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/20/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Maryville Country Club; Consolidated 911 tax payments for May and June.

Checks: #82856.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for vehicle maintenance; road and bridge to Maryville Chamber for safety incentive; to Welborn Sales for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Workman Chapel Cemetery bank statement, vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax reports.

Called Walker Body Shop to discuss doors for the Courthouse.

Reviewed and approved the Township Resolutions for the Road Use Agreement for Grant and White Cloud Townships with one change to the signer for Acciona Energy. Once the change has been made, the trustees of these two townships will come in to sign.

Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins and Patton discussed issues with the Carquest charge accounts. It was decided that Jenkins would pay any outstanding items from the three accounts using a credit card and close out the charge accounts. A credit card would be issued to the road and bridge department for use at Carquest and for training. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #261, a Bridge on Road #261, Road #276 and culverts on Road #259 in Union Township; Road #105 and #300 both in Atchison Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A resident of Washington Township called to discuss concerns with roads.

A concerned citizen discussed the possibility of a housing development in Nodaway County.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 7/27/2023.