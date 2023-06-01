GRM Networks recently designated the city of Graham as a Smart Rural Community. This designation means that every home and business in the Graham exchange has access to fiber broadband internet with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.

GRM Networks is nationally recognized as a Smart Rural Community provider by industry association, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. GRM Networks received this recognition for the cooperative’s ongoing efforts to deliver the best in telecommunications services throughout their rural service areas.

The Smart Rural Community program promotes rural broadband networks and broadband-enabled applications that are critical to rural communities, encouraging innovative economic development and enabling remote education, telehealth, precision agriculture, telecommuting and other services.

“As a telecommunications cooperative, it is our responsibility and duty to provide vital communications technology for our members,” said Mitchell Bailey, chief executive officer of GRM Networks. “The foresight and dedication of our management team and board of directors propelled us to connect our rural communities to the opportunities, advanced services and technology that fiber provides.”

Maryville High School celebrates its graduates

The last 2023 Nodaway County high school graduation was May 21 as Maryville High School saw 96 graduates receive their diplomas.