College Softball World Series, 2023

The 2023 NCAA Div. I Women’s Softball College World Series (WCWS) is being played this week (June 1-9) in Oklahoma City. This proportional symbol map displays the 13 teams that have won championships over the past 41 years. Four of those teams are in the 2023 WCWS. UCLA leads with thirteen team titles, followed by Arizona with eight, then Oklahoma (2022 Champ) with six and Arizona State, Florida, & Texas A&M with two each. PAC-12 Conference schools account for 24 of the titles and they have two teams in this year.