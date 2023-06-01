Ten-Squared Women recognized Ark of Freedom’s Christ-centered ministry addiction recovery program with a donation of $8,700. Ark of Freedom board members Paula Bradshaw and Laura Rand look on as President Becky Wyant accepts the donations from 10-Squared Women President Amanda Twaddle.

Wyant said the three year-old program had served 100 people in 2022. The donation is going to used to set up sober living homes in Maryville. The homes will provide support and will combat loneliness.

Twaddle said 10-Squared Women liked the organization because it was started from the ground up. Recovery meetings are held at 6 pm, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.