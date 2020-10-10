Gregory Allen Rupp, 73, Ponte Vedra, FL, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Starling at Nocatee.

He was born January 13, 1947, in Philadelphia, PA, to Donald and Esther Hunter Rupp. His family moved to Kansas City, when he was young. He received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics/accounting from University of Missouri, Kansas City and then continued on to work on his masters degree in accounting.

On December 6, 1981, he married Marjorie “Marge” Ackley Combs.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral Home. Please follow the website for the time to be announced. Family and friends are welcome. The family requests that attendees wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or First Tee of North Florida.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.