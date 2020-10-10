The world lost a beloved mother, supportive wife, encouraging coach, dedicated teacher, compassionate friend, and an amazing person on October 4, 2020. Kathy Blackney succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease at the young age of 64. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her husband, Ed, her two children, Hallie and Matt.

Kathy was raised by her loving parents, Bernard and Alberta “Boo” Callahan, and had five brothers growing up in the northern Kansas City area. She graduated from Oak Park High School. Upon graduation, she attended Northwest Missouri State University where she was a standout softball player and earned her degree in Business. Kathy began working for the Maryville RII School District in Maryville and later received her masters degree.

Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Kathy from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The family will have a private ceremony per Kathy’s wishes at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Kathy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.