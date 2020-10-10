Ronald Dwayne Wellington, 80, Ozark, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1940, in Quitman, to Elmer Hart Wellington and Edith Neal Wellington. He was a graduate of Quitman High School, class of 1958.

He married Peggy Newberg in 1961.

Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 17 at Quitman Cemetery, Quitman. The family will receive friends and family from 5-8 pm, Friday, October 16 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Quitman Cemetery or to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.