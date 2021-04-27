The Nodaway News Leader has for sale the newest book written by Kandi Hughes, Grant City.

The book, “The Flame Impersonator,” is a continuation of her first book, “The Flame Manipulator.” She has self-published both books and has another in the making.

Hughes, who has been featured in the Nodaway News Leader before, is a bookkeeper at Worth County R-III School District.

Hughes had a goal of writing three books and with the help of her community as a joint venture, it has been met.

“Teachers at Worth County offered to edit the book as well as creating a book cover for me,” said Hughes.

“I am so proud to be a part of our educational system. I feel that all of our teachers have gone beyond their duties in trying to help our students successfully survive the pandemic, and the completion of my project is an example of what can be accomplished with help from a small community,” concluded Hughes.