Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Commissioner Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/20/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Inventory disposal form for Sheriff for office equipment; invoice to Coenen Enterprises, Inc.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Tri-State for new vehicle; to Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. for equipment; road and bridge to Strueby Diesel for repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Household Hazard Waste dates for the 2021-22 grant cycle.

A call was returned to an Atchison Township resident regarding damage to a culvert.

A call was made to Matthew “Flag” Flaherty regarding the phone usage on a couple of lines.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, sent a form from the US Army Corps of Engineers for BRO-B074(62) Bridge. The application for Department of the Army Permit was signed and returned to Macias.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, updated the commission on the training she had recently attended.

The commission inspected Road #525 in Green Township, Road #345 in Nodaway Township and a streambank issue on Road #90 in Atchison Township.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, conducted the 2021 township official’s meeting for township trustees, board members, clerks and operators. Amber Barnes, USDA, was in attendance to speak about the program she operates. The lunch and meeting were sponsored by Foley Equipment, Metal Culverts, MACTO, Murphy Tractor, Norris Quarries, Oden Enterprises, Schildberg Construction and Snyder and Associates.

Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed tax levies as it relates to wind towers. The commission also discussed open board seats for the Enhanced Enterprise Zone and the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zones. Also present were: Jenkins and Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 4/27/2021.