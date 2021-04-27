The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees approved the certification of election results, Bridget Kenny and Debra Hull took the oath of office, and elected officers at the April 21 meeting.

Returning to their positions are Chairman Marlin Kinman, Vice-Chair Debi Derr and Secretary Charlotte Knorr. Accepting the position of treasurer was Kenny.

Discussion was held on the cost of the election. The bill from the county was $9,424.97 which was higher than the $8,500 budgeted. Administrator Tom Patterson said he had asked for an estimated amount when he was putting the budget together but the final bill is determined by the election itself.

Patterson said activities were starting to return to normal at the health center with work being completed on programs that had to be sidelined in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“We are beginning to be able to put more effort into our normal public health work areas such as child safety, disease awareness, health and wellness and environmental health,” Patterson said. “Hopefully, this year we will be able to participate in more activities and events as we normally do.”

In his report, Patterson said, “COVID-19 case numbers remain in low single digits with exception of one day week last that saw six cases. We are at a little over 12,000 vaccinations given county wide, 34 percent of the population initiating vaccine series, 24 percent completing vaccinations. Statewide percentages are almost identical.

“When the state opened all phases a couple of weeks ago the consideration was rural areas would be able to meet vaccination needs sooner and that vaccine supplies could then be centered on urban areas. Meaning more vaccines going into urban areas sooner than later if phases were held back.”

The gravel work around the building has been completed. The board will need to consider at the May meeting whether or not to continue the parking lot repaving project. Patterson will measure and provide an estimate of area, cost and impact.

A new three-year contract, Increasing Adult Immunizations, is almost in place. The health center will shift invoicing for COVID immunization work to this contract.

“State contracts overall are reimbursing slowly and sporadically,” Patterson said. “I think this is affected by the time of year with the state arranging budgets over the next couple of months.”

The health center nominated Morgan Looten, a Northwest State Missouri University student employee, for the employee of the year. Looten received one of five awards, the Quality of Work Award winner.

Patterson gave the board the updated COVID-19 income and expenses. Now that he has a template for the report, he said keeping it updated was easy to accomplish. The main expenses in 2021 have been payroll and total expenses are $51,679.57. Incoming grants have totaled $52,568.58 in 2021.