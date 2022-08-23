The 2022 Graham Street Fair’s theme is a “Field of Dreams” and will be Thursday, August 25 through Saturday, August 27.

The schedule of events, starting Thursday, August 25 are:

• Lawnmower Drag Races, on the west edge of Graham, registration starts at 6 pm; races begin at 6:30 pm. Gate fee is $3 for ages five and up. There are two classes, stock and stock altered, both classes are 25 hp and under, $10 entry fee.

• Beer Garden opens, entrance east of community building, 7 pm to 12:30 am.

• Amateur Fun Time, on Jackson Street, in front of the fire station, 8:30 to 9 pm.

Friday, August 26:

• Registrations for craft show, flower show, agriculture/produce, canned goods from 4 to 6 pm. Following registration and judging, the displays will open to the public for viewing.

• Backyard bingo sign-up begins, 4 pm.

• Mid-MO Fun Amusements featuring bounce house, rock wall, paddle boats, slide, 4 to 8 pm. Wristbands $15 each at fair, before available at $12, contact Erin Medsker, 913.526.4820; Sheri Grasty, 660.935.2525; Meagan Morrow, 660.562.0492; and Lee Ann Albertson, 816.262.9956.

• Pedal Pull, age groups: four to five; six to seven; eight to nine; and 10-11, 4:30 pm.

• Junior Miss Pageant, at Graham Community Building, for girls age five to 12, four age divisions, registration, 5 pm; show, 6 pm. Girls must either attend Nodaway-Holt R-VII, have parents living in the school district or have a grandparent living in the school district.

• Beer garden opens 5:30 pm to 12:30 am.

• Bingo sponsored by After Prom, 6 pm.

• Cornhole Tournament, in

front of Heritage Smoke-house, team entry fee is $20, single elimination format, best of three games, registration begins at 5 pm, starts at 6 pm.

• “Thistle and Lace” is a nationally touring, eclectic husband and wife duo, who perform a fun variety, family friendly, get-up-and-dance music from the past 50 years, at the Graham City Park Stage, 8 pm. Lawn chairs welcome, in case of rain, the program will be in the high school gym.

• Working semi truck light show at Graham Seed Building, 9:30 to 10:30 pm.

• Beer Garden Show, “Curtis Wayne Stroud,” country artist performing a solo acoustic performance, 10 to midnight.

Saturday, August 27

• Working semi truck show, two blocks north of high school on Taylor Street, $10 registration from 8:30 to 11 am; judging at 11 am.

• Exhibits, displays open to the public at the fire station, 9 am.

• Children’s pet show, Graham City Park shelter house, small animals to be shown by children 14-years-old and younger to be accompanied by an adult. All dogs must be on a leash and other pets restrained. Registration at 8:45 am, judging at 9 am.

• Baby Show at Graham Community Building, ages birth to three years; Little Mr. and Miss contest, ages four and five, and limited to those living in the Nodaway-Holt School District, entry fee $1, registration 9 to 9:30 am.

• Car Show at Union Church Parking Lot, several categories, registration from 9 to 11 am; first place plaque at 1 pm.

• Antique/classic tractor, lawn/garden tractor, antique farm equipment, located at corner of Main and Jackson streets; registration and show, 9:30 am.

• Mid-MO Fun Session open 10 am to 2 pm.

• Dunk Tank, east of Graham Firehouse, opens 10 am

• Lunch at the Graham United Methodist Church, 11 am to 1 pm.

• Parade, registration two blocks north of HS, 11 am to 1 pm; starts at 2 pm. Because of safety reasons, candy or souvenirs are not to be tossed from moving vehicles during the parade but to be handed out by people walking.

• Children’s parade, registration 1 to 1:30 pm, starts at 1:45 pm.

• FCCLA Ice Cream social in the Graham Community Building; Ping Pong Drop; Beer Garden opens; all after the parade.

• Mid-MO Fun Session open 3 to 8 pm.

• Egg Toss, on Main Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse, 3:30 pm.

• Barn Yard Bingo Winner announced; Bathtub Race, tub is furnished, teams of five people, age 16 and over, entry fee is $5; both at 4 pm.

• Blind Leading the Blind race, 4:30 pm.

• Nodaway-Holt After Prom cake walk at Graham Community Building, starts at 4:30 pm.

• Lions Club Pork Loin meal at Graham Community Building, starts at 5:30 pm.

• “The Bullhaulers,” a mix of traditional and outlaw country with southern rock, at the Graham City Park stage, 8 pm.

• Raffle drawing winners announced, 10 pm.

• Beer Garden Show, “Thistle and Lace,” 10 pm to midnight.

• Fireworks follow the program, 10:15 pm.