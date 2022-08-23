John Moore, the chair of Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents and the university’s presidential search committee has announced public sessions where individuals will have opportunities to provide input regarding the process.

The Regents last month selected Anthem Executive, a Houston-based search firm to assist the institution with recruiting its next president. The search firm, in collaboration with a 15-member search committee of people representing various university stakeholder groups, is gathering input about the search and characteristics Northwest should seek in presidential candidates.

Anthem Executive will conduct a series of 50-minute sessions for Northwest students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members as well as members of the Northwest Leadership Team on Monday, August 22, and Tuesday, August 23, in the JW Jones Student Union Boardroom.

Northwest also will provide an online survey at a later date for individuals who cannot attend the scheduled sessions.

Anthem’s schedule:

Monday, August 22

• 9 am, Northwest staff

• 10 am, community members

• 11:15 am, Northwest alumni

• 1:30 pm, All Northwest stakeholders

• 2:45 pm, Northwest faculty

Tuesday, August 23

• 8:30 am, Northwest faculty

• 9:45 am, All Northwest stakeholders

• 11 am, Northwest Leadership Team members

• 12:30 pm, Northwest students