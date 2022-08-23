The Maryville Public Library has had more children in grades one through sixth participate in the summer reading program since 2018.

“We are thrilled that we saw more kids participating and getting cards through funding provided by the Nodaway County Commission,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator. “Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs do better on reading assessments in the fall when school resumes and we want to be a part of that.”

This year, 144 kids participated in the reading program, up 10 percent from 2021 and 15.2 percent from 2019. In addition, 23 readers participated from grades 7 to 12, and 78 adults signed up. The year-round 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program also saw a seasonal increase with parents signing up 30 children. In the grades one to six group, 52 students met their reading goal for the summer and 59 read for at least 20 days. In addition, MPL loaned out 5,913 children’s books, and 6,931 adult books during that time.

Participants in grades one through 12 collected prizes at the halfway mark and when they completed their goals. Prizes were possible by a donation by the Maryville Pride Lions and others from local restaurants.

Even though the summer reading program has ended, children from birth to age six, outside the city limits of Maryville, can still get a library card funded by the Nodaway County Commissioners. Library staff will attend school open houses.