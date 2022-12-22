Grace Lea Ebrecht, 76, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

She was born September 17, 1946, in Cedar Falls, IA, to James Peter Hoffman and Elvira Paulina Yaap Hoffman. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, with a bachelor of science degree in education.

On May 2, 1964, she married Clarence James Ebrecht at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Mrs. Ebrecht was a teacher and later was licensed and became an LPN. She was a nurse for 30 years.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 21 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Laura Street Baptist Church Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.