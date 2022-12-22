Robert Thomas Mires, 68, Little Flock, AR, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1954 to Hugh Hendrix Mires and Doris Jean (Linthicum) Mires in Maryville.

Bob graduated from Maryville High School, Maryville in 1972. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville in 1976 with an AgriBusiness degree. He farmed in the Clearmont, area until marrying his wife of 37 years, Jeannette Mulvania Mires on April 27, 1985 in Council Bluffs, IA. After getting married they moved to Arkansas where they have made their home.

Bob worked for Wal-Mart for 30 years in the shoe department, as well as in the home office. After leaving Wal-Mart, he cared for his ailing father with true diligence and love. Later he drove a bus for Pea Ridge Schools for five years while also serving Boundless Grace Baptist as Minister of Helps which was a true calling for him.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, Friday, December 30 at Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Little Flock. Memorial service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, December 31 at Boundless Grace Baptist Church. Interment will be at Bentonville Cemetery in Bentonville, AR.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gideons International, https://gideons.org/donate.