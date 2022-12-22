Everett Leroy Morrison, 84, Maryville, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born September 17, 1938, in Hopkins, to Raymond Forrest and Ruth Maxine Coleman Morrison. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1956.

On August 30, 1957, he was united in marriage to Helen Lee Blanchard at the First Christian Church in Hopkins. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Mr. Morrison was an over-the-road truck driver, who owned and operated his own business for many years. He also drove for Keane Thummel Trucking and Derrel Snow Trucking.

He was a member of the Maryville Elks Lodge for over 60 years.

Mr. Morrison’s body has been cremated. A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 20 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in the Hopkins Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Hopkins Cemetery Association.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.