Gas up your vehicle, put on your favorite road trip playlist and join the 2024 Petal Crawl throughout Northwest Missouri.

The greenhouse tour will be Friday through Sunday, April 26 – 28. The third annual event has brought even more greenhouses as participants. Simply pickup a passport and map out your first stop, then travel from one to the next and with your purchase, you’ll receive a stamp on the passport. When you have eight stamps from the greenhouses, turn in your passport to any of the greenhouses and you will be entered for a grand prize.

Participating greenhouses are The Plant House, Maryville; Treasure Gardens, Cosby; Huckleberry Gardens, Savannah; Moffett’s Nursery and Nana’s Bloomers, both of St. Joseph; The Garden Shed, Clearmont; Blooming Hills, Rea; and Union Star FFA, Union Star.