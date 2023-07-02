NBA Draft Picks, 2023.

The 2023 NBA Draft concluded last week with the selection of 58 players over two rounds. 46 of the U.S. players are placed on this distribution map of drafted basketball players, based on where they went to high school. The eastern half of the country indicates an area of higher production. 43 percent of the draftees were college freshmen, while 28 percent seniors. Twelve foreign players account for almost 21 percent, of the draftees. France (4), Canada (2), and Belgium Bosnia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Senegal and Serbia with one each, make up the countries represented.