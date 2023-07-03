The Parnell Duck Race and Festival is scheduling a weekend of fun for the annual event on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

Saturday’s events: 5:30 pm, the “Kids Pedal Pull” in the fire station; 6 pm until it’s gone, pulled pork and nachos served at the East Park shelter, freewill donation, proceeds to city park improvements;

• 7:30 pm, family movie “Charlotte’s Web” in the fire station, bring lawn chairs or blanket, drinks, candy and popcorn available for purchase; following movie will be fireworks downtown presented by Parnell Volunteer Fire Department;

• 8 pm to midnight, Fire Department Beer Garden and music in the East Park Shelter served by Tuck Point Bar and Grill, Ravenwood;

Sunday: 6 to 8 am, Tractor Cruise registration in the Legion Hall, departs at 8 am, travels through Ravenwood, north on Highway E, returns in time to join parade and Show and Shine, for more information, contact Kelly Stiens at 660.254.4207;

• 6:30 to 9 am, freewill donation breakfast in the legion hall, served by the Sons of the American Legion;

• 9 am to 3 pm, free Show and Shine in the east park across from school, lots of shade, 9 am to noon, registration; for more information, contact Steve Mullock at 660.582.9374;

• 10 am, church service at bandstand in the park by Parnell United Methodist Church, everyone welcome, bring lawn chairs;

• 11 am to 2 pm, Methodist Church BBQ, serving grilled rib eye, pork loin, hamburgers and hot dog sandwiches and plate meals including potato salad, baked beans and drink, served at the white tent in the park;

• 11:30 am, parade, grand marshals, David and Sandra Lyle; “Barn Day Theme” paying homage to the heart of the farm, registration by NEN 4-H Club, 9:30 to 11 am at church;

• Immediately following parade, Young Farmer’s Contest in Middle Park, registration prior to start of parade;

• Noon, until it’s gone, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church homemade ice cream and all toppings, served at the Lions Shelter;

• 12:30 pm, Kids’ Firemen’s Obstacle Course in the Middle Park, sponsored by Parnell Fire Department;

• 1 to 4 pm, entertainment at the bandstand, “Tyler Folkerts and Double Barrel Band”;

• 1:30 pm, NEN Senior Class sponsored Duck Race at Platte River access, buy a chance on a duck at the park, Sunday or prior, need not be present to win;

• 2 pm, Stick Horse Races in the Middle Park;

• 2:30 pm, Mystery Box Auction, one containing a $50 bill, at the Bandstand during band break, proceeds to Parnell UMC;

• 4 pm, Greased Pig Contest, change of clothes suggested.

All Day Activities include: Free petting Zoo in the Middle Park; Free Bounce House for the children; American Legion Auxiliary, drinks and raffle for various prizes; Craft and Vendor Fair, free setup; various booths and games by NEN junior and senior high classes.

Bring lawn chairs, festival held rain or shine.