The Elmo community came out for the June 24th activities to celebrate the Fourth of July beginning with a 5k run/walk at 7 am and having a fireworks show at dark. The parade grand marshal was Ruth Ann Snodderley, 97 year old who has 27 great grandchildren. She was the valedictorian of her Elmo High School class 80 years ago. She was surrounded by her family on the float that led the parade.