Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Rankings, 2019-2023

The 2023 NCAA Div. I Women’s Basketball March Madness teams were recently announced. They will play their first and second round games this weekend. This proportional symbol map displays the teams that have amassed the highest AP Top 25 Poll finishes over the past five years. The maximum points possible would be a #1 ranking for each of the five years garnering 25 pts X 5 years or 125 pts. The largest symbols include Connecticut (110), Stanford (108), South Carolina (106), Maryland (91) and Baylor (88). Connecticut is playing for their twelfth title.