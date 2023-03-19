Downtown Maryville announced that ticket sales have begun for the annual Art, Rhythm & Brews festival.

Established by the Maryville Public Arts Committee (MPAC) in 2016, Art, Rhythm & Brews celebrates the richness and diversity of culture and creativity in local art while highlighting area musicians, brewers and cuisine. After absorbing MPAC in 2022, Downtown Maryville began planning the event which funds the revolving collection of temporary sculptures in the downtown corridor, providing a vibrant aesthetic to the community.

Art, Rhythm & Brews will be held on Friday, May 19 on the west side courthouse square. VIP ticket holders can enjoy beverage samples, appetizers, and music from 6 to 7 pm in the Pocket Park. The gate opens for regular ticket holders at 7 pm and the event will conclude at 10 pm. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the atmosphere while getting a glimpse at the new selection of sculptures that will be placed around the square.

This year’s event will also feature a homebrew competition for amateur brewers. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize as well as be invited to have their beer placed on tap at Black Pony Brewing Company.

Tickets for Art, Rhythm & Brews 2023 can be purchased at downtownmaryvillemo.com/ tickets.

Those who are interested in becoming a featured artist, food or beverage vendor, entering the homebrew competition, or would like to sponsor the event, contact Executive Director DeAnn Davison a ddavison@maryville.org or 660.562.8001 ext. 3703.

Downtown Maryville was established in 2015 as the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization- a community-driven, non-profit organization that focuses on the preservation, promotion, revitalization and enrichment of the economic landscape. Downtown Maryville utilizes the elements of the Main Street Four-Point Approach: Economic Vitality, Promotion, Organization and Design as a downtown management strategy to create an organization that is a revitalization leader in the community.