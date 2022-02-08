AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball.

February is here, and it’s time to turn our attention to college basketball and March Madness around the corner. This week’s AP Top 25 Poll is mapped by proportional symbols. Auburn leads the way, followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue, and Kentucky. Gonzaga and UCLA, in the west, are exceptions to the traditional central and eastern basketball powers that are dominant on this map. The Big Twelve has 5 teams in the Top 25, while the Big Ten has 4 teams. The SEC has 2 teams among the Top five teams.