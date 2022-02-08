Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/25/2021. The motion passed.

Approved: Road and bridge fuel and equipment report for December 2021; Missouri Sheriffs’ Association and Training Academy invoice.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; public administrator to Hart Insurance Agency for yearly bond.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Consumer Price Index, email update on NWMO Cooperative Mental Health Board from Judge Robert Rice, South Main Corridor Improvement Project update, County Commission Association of Missouri (CCAM) agenda for February 9-11, 2022

Solid Waste Management District 2023 grant availability information.

Patton presented the 2022 budget message and budget. Burns made a motion to adopt the 2022 budget as presented. All were in favor. Also present: Engle, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Randa Doty, Extension Council.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed crew activity. Engle stated the tank car will be delivered today for Road #790 in Hughes Township.

The commission met with Todd Tobin to look at the project for carpet installation in the circuit judge’s office.

The commission met with a representation of local small businesses, Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development director, Amy Gessert, director of Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, to discuss ways the county can assist small businesses that are suffering due to COVID issues causing lack of foot traffic and supply chain issues. The commission will begin the application process, but did not set an amount that will be granted. Future discussions will involve doing an advertising campaign and possibly another grant if funds allow. Those present included Jenkins, Ryan Heiland, assistant manager, City of Maryville, Holly Kay Cronk, Ferluknat Farm Market, Bliss Salon, Make It Maryville and candidate for Missouri State Representative; Melody Blair, Minnie Lane; Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum; Kyle Mayes, Cobbler Cottage and Jennifer Gillespie, La Chic.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to discuss bridge status.

A call was put in to Billy Mitchell at Mei Elevator regarding elevator inspections. The documents sent by the Missouri Department of Public Safety were forwarded on to Mitchell so they can take corrective action. A message was left for Jeff Allen at Bargain Barn to contact the commission regarding getting carpet ordered for the circuit court judge’s offices. Calls were put in to Kevin Kelmel, Perfection Painting and J&J for quotes to paint the circuit court offices.

The commission spoke to the Leadership Maryville group in the afternoon.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/1/2022.