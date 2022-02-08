The Market Street Pop-up Shop will host the following vendors starting at 11 am, until each is sold out at 408 North Market Street, Maryville. Angie Cakes will be Wednesday, February 9 and will feature cinnamon rolls, cake pops and cupcakes; Sweet Country Creations will be Thursday, February 10 and features cocoa bombs and cookies, along with fondue and cookie sets, paint your own cookies; and Pop and Nana Henry’s Kettle Corn, Friday, February 11, features gift boxes and a variety of kettle corn and popcorn.

The pop-up shops are sponsored by Nodaway County Economic Development.