FBS Football National Champions, 1998-2020

“The 2021 CFP (College Football Playoff) championship game between Alabama and Georgia was played Monday, January 10th, with Georgia winning 33-18. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the National Champions since the various poll ranking ‘mythical’ champions were replaced with a Bowl Championship Series from 1998-2013 and the current College Football Playoff system in use since 2014. Alabama leads with six, followed by LSU with three then five teams (Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State and USC) with two each. The Southern Slant is evident as the ‘Pigskin Cult’ dominates.”