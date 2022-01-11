The Nodaway County Ministry Center, also known as the clothing room and food pantry, will hold its annual meeting at 2 pm, Sunday, January 23 at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 South Main Street, Maryville.

This meeting is for the purpose of electing the directors and the transaction of other business. Each organized church located in Nodaway County is entitled to designate one delegate to attend the meeting. The delegate must bring written authorization from the governing member or board of their church and present it to the secretary prior to the start of the meeting. Letters which include the delegate form have been mailed to Nodaway County churches. Delegates are entitled to make nominations from the floor.

Others are welcome and encouraged to attend the meeting.