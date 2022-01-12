The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected several food establishments during December.
St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 S. Davis, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: December 2
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: None.
Xertz Food Truck, 322 N. Mulberry, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: December 2
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: No signage at handsink – corrected on site.
Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Road, Maryville, low priority
Inspection date: December 3
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Broken door handle on Hobart cooler; larger upright freezer with torn door seal; microwave dirty – bacon grease; vents in north door/stair area dirty.
Monroe Valley Bistro & Event Center, 33618 St. Hwy. H, Skidmore, TBD priority
Inspection date: December 6
Criticals: No back flow/back siphonage prevention on chemical dispensers.
Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at handsink by ice machine, bar area and old meat room; interior wall near floor area on walk-in cooler is deteriorated; floor in old meat room not sealed; vent covers missing by vent hood and in old meat room.
Nodaway-Holt R-7, 318 S. Taylor, Graham, high priority
Inspection date: December 6
Criticals: Wiping cloth sanitizer too strong – great than 200 ppm.
Non-criticals: None.
Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 S. High School Ave., Ravenwood, high priority
Inspection date: December 7
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Flooring under dishwasher area in disrepair – tiles peeled up and missing; dead bugs in light cover in room outside restroom.
Sleek Creek Catering, 34513 St. Hwy J, Stanberry, no priority given
Inspection date: December 20
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Need handwashing signage.
Jimmy John’s, 1005 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: December 22
Criticals: Upper inside of ice machine dirty; chlorine concentration in spray bottle too strong – over 200 ppm; spray bottle – pinkish/brown liquid – label faded/not legible – corrected on site.
Non-criticals: Not all refrig units have thermometers; ice scoop with handle in ice at drive-thru soda dispenser; restroom vents dirty – exhaust in both HVAC in women’s; bad seal on back door.
39th Street Liquor, 108 S. Main, Maryville, low priority
Inspection date: December 27
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: No self-closing door on restrooms.
Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: December 30
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Hussmann cooler needs cleaned.
