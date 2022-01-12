The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected several food establishments during December.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 S. Davis, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Xertz Food Truck, 322 N. Mulberry, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No signage at handsink – corrected on site.

Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 3

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Broken door handle on Hobart cooler; larger upright freezer with torn door seal; microwave dirty – bacon grease; vents in north door/stair area dirty.

Monroe Valley Bistro & Event Center, 33618 St. Hwy. H, Skidmore, TBD priority

Inspection date: December 6

Criticals: No back flow/back siphonage prevention on chemical dispensers.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at handsink by ice machine, bar area and old meat room; interior wall near floor area on walk-in cooler is deteriorated; floor in old meat room not sealed; vent covers missing by vent hood and in old meat room.

Nodaway-Holt R-7, 318 S. Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: December 6

Criticals: Wiping cloth sanitizer too strong – great than 200 ppm.

Non-criticals: None.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 S. High School Ave., Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: December 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Flooring under dishwasher area in disrepair – tiles peeled up and missing; dead bugs in light cover in room outside restroom.

Sleek Creek Catering, 34513 St. Hwy J, Stanberry, no priority given

Inspection date: December 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Need handwashing signage.

Jimmy John’s, 1005 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 22

Criticals: Upper inside of ice machine dirty; chlorine concentration in spray bottle too strong – over 200 ppm; spray bottle – pinkish/brown liquid – label faded/not legible – corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Not all refrig units have thermometers; ice scoop with handle in ice at drive-thru soda dispenser; restroom vents dirty – exhaust in both HVAC in women’s; bad seal on back door.

39th Street Liquor, 108 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No self-closing door on restrooms.

Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Hussmann cooler needs cleaned.