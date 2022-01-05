This week’s major college football map features the 1,493 players by hometowns from the 12 teams that played in the New Year’s Six (NY6) Bowl games. This group includes the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls, representing college teams from 11 different states. The leading states include Mississippi, Utah, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan. States which have teams in these bowls. This distribution verifies that the majority of football players on any given team hail from close proximity to the region in which their school is located.