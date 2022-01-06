Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/30/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: none.

Approved: Clerk Fee Report for December 2021; invoice for Northwest Audio Visual, LLC.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Promotion letters from sheriff’s department moving C. McDonald and D. Sigman to corporal, LPA Training information at County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) training and memorandum 003-2 from Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed a bid request for rebar and pipe. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids on rebar to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 11:30 am, January 25 and pipe to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 10:30 am, February 17. All sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.

The commission discussed the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for FY2022. Burns made a motion to give a five percent COLA increase across the board. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve the 2022 salary schedule as recommended by the salary committee on October 26, 2021. The motion passed.

A message was left at Coenen Electric regarding the exterior lights on the Courthouse. Arnold Plumbing was called to check on the status of a sink at the jail. A call was put in to Geist Heating and A/C to check on the status of the compressors for the Administration Center.

A call was returned to a resident in Polk Township regarding roads. The resident was referred to Mark Wilson, road supervisor, for Polk Township.

Gentry County Clerk Carol Reidlinger requested a copy of the licensing agreement used with the wind projects.

The commission received a call from Maureana Tucker, MOPERM representative regarding a claim filed from an accident. A call was put in to the Nodaway County Sheriff, the Missouri Highway Patrol and Jefferson City to gain copies of the incident reports.

The commission did an inspection of road conditions of Road #638 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed and signed the promulgation statement for the State Emergency Management Agency.

A call was put in to Jessica Rickabaugh at the Northwest Communication Center to relay a concern from a resident.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/6/2022.